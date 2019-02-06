TRAFFIC ALERT: Nails spilled on Hwy 90 in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Nails spilled on Highway 90 are causing some problems for drivers Wednesday afternoon.
Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks told WLOX News Now police discovered a large number of nails in the westbound lanes near Hayden Ave. after responding to a driver’s complaint. Hayden Ave. is just west of the Walmart Super Center in the Pass.
Hendricks said he doesn’t know if the nails spilled from a vehicle or were dumped on the roadway. Police officers are diverting traffic around the mess.
Hendricks said the situation is complicated by the fog which is limiting visibility of drivers coming up on the area. Police have alerted the city Public Works Department and MDOT.
