MS Business Journal honors Milton Segarra as a Top CEO of 2019

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Milton Segarra, CEO of Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast, was chosen as one of Mississippi’s Top CEOs of 2019 by the Mississippi Business Journal.
This is the third year the organization has recognized CEOs who have shaped their business and communities.
"We were delighted to recognize and honor so many great CEOs from Mississippi companies,” said Alan Turner, Publisher of the Mississippi Business Journal. “There was a great deal of excitement surrounding this event and we were very pleased with the support and participation we received. Being able to recognize for the third year, the people who work to create jobs, build new facilities, and contribute to our state’s economy and our communities has been very gratifying and rewarding to us.”
Segarra accepted his award at the Mississippi Business Journal’s 2019 Top CEO Awards dinner, held at the Old Capitol Inn Thursday, January 31.
“It is such an honor to be recognized as one of the top CEOs by such an esteemed publication that is such a vital source of business news for the state of Mississippi,” said Segarra. “This award is a true reflection of the hard work of our staff and Board of Commissioners, who are dedicated to the growth and success of the travel and tourism industry on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, which has a great economic impact on the region and the state of Mississippi as a whole.
Segarra said he’s still looking forward to ways he can serve the state.
"Mississippi has an incredible amount of potential and many exciting opportunities in its future, and I am very much looking forward to seizing these opportunities, deepening partnerships, broadening horizons, and increasing visitation to this phenomenal part of the world,” Segarra said.
