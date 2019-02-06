Long Beach fire chief announces his retirement, says he’s ready to travel

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - After 42 years with the Long Beach Fire Department, the fire chief has decided to retire. He announced his retirement plans at Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting.
Brown joined the fire department as a volunteer in 1977, and became a paid fireman in 1987. More than a quarter century later, Long Beach promoted Brown to his current position as fire chief. Now, Chief Brown says it’s time to relax, load the camper and see the country. His last day on the job will be March 29.
Long Beach looked within its ranks to find Brown’s successor. City leaders announced Tuesday night Griff Skellie will be Long Beach’s next fire chief. Skellie’s first day as chief is July 1.
