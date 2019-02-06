Little Levi to lead Ocean Springs Mardi Gras parade

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - A young man from Ocean Springs will lead the Elks' annual parade this year as grand marshal.
Levi Krystosek will serve as the parade's grand marshal on Feb. 16, 2019. He is already getting ready for his big debut.
"I'm really, really excited!" said Levi.
It's a big honor for Levi but Feb. 16th is an even bigger day for the young man. It's also his 13th birthday.
"When Levi was born, he had a lot of medical problems. On his eighth day of life, the doctors came in and they set us down and they told us they thought Levi had this horrible medical condition and he wasn't going to live. They were so wrong and this is such a celebration."
Levi has a rare form of dwarfism and has had multiple medical procedures because of it. But through a growing community of nearly 8,000 people on Facebook, he has become a well-recognized person on the Gulf Coast.
Levi wants to make sure everyone comes out and celebrates with him.
"Come on out and have a good time!" he said.
Levi is working to gather up as many throws as he can. If you’d like to help him, Overwatch Supply in Ocean Springs has a donation box just for Levi where you can drop off beads and other Mardi Gras throws.
