Krewe of Neptune’s celebrity Grand Marshal is “just a good old boy”

The Neptune parade route will begin on the corner of Main Street and Esters Blvd traveling south to Highway 90. The parade will turn north on Lamuese Street passing Biloxi City Hall before turning left onto Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Upon reaching Howard Avenue, the parade will turn right and then make an immediate right on to Caillavet Street, finally disbanding at the corner of Bayview Avenue & Caillavet Street.