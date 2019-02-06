Krewe of Neptune’s celebrity Grand Marshal is “just a good old boy”

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Anyone who grew up watching John Schneider on the Dukes of Hazzard might have a hard time imaging him riding at a snail's pace through the streets of Biloxi. But that's exactly what he'll be doing next month as the celebrity Grand Marshal for the Krewe of Neptune's parade.
Of course, Schneider is known for so much more than just giving life to the character Bo Duke. The actor’s resume includes shows like Smallville and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. He’s a filmmaker, and a successful country musician who’s topped the Country Billboard charts four times in his career at number one.
The Neptune parade will be held in downtown Biloxi on March 2, 2019 beginning at 5:30pm. That’s the Saturday night prior to Fat Tuesday.
Immediately following the parade at 7:30pm, the after party known as “Neptunalia” will be held at the Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Casino & Resort. Headlining the party is multi-platinum recording artist Juvenile, known for his hit “Back That Thang Up.” His opening act will be national recording artist, 69 Boyz, known for the hit single “Tootsee Roll.”
Tickets are available to the public for Neptunalia at: neptunalia.eventbrite.com.
The Neptune parade route will begin on the corner of Main Street and Esters Blvd traveling south to Highway 90. The parade will turn north on Lamuese Street passing Biloxi City Hall before turning left onto Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Upon reaching Howard Avenue, the parade will turn right and then make an immediate right on to Caillavet Street, finally disbanding at the corner of Bayview Avenue & Caillavet Street.
Check out a full list of other South Mississippi parades, routes and maps at GulfCoastWeekend.com.
Krewe of Neptune organizers say there are still opportunities available to be a part of the parade. Unique units, private truck floats and individual riders can participate by contacting: Gerald Everett at (228) 348-1122 or Kenny Beverin at (228) 669-4917.
