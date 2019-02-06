Gulfport boys, Ocean Springs girls advance to 6A State Championship

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - As two sets of Coast arch-rivals squared off Tuesday night, two South State Champions emerged from a foggy field at the Herbert Wilson Recreation Center: the Gulfport boys and Ocean Springs girls soccer teams.
To kick off the doubleheader, the Ocean Springs Lady Greyhounds broke a scoreless halftime stalemate with a Jackie Dilorenzo laser shot to the goal that turned out to be the game-winner. Ocean Springs wins 1-0, advancing to the Girls Class 6A State Championship Game.
Even with the late lead, Ocean Springs head coach Neil Scott wouldn’t let his team take their foot off the gas.
“That’s my job at that point to calm things down,” Scott said. “When we played them earlier this season, we were beating them. With about four minutes left, they scored two goals in the last four minutes of the game. So we went from winning to tying to losing in the last four minutes the last time we played. So that is something that we keep an extra eye on right now, those last few minutes, last few seconds of the game.”
The Lady Greyhounds will square off against Madison Central Saturday at 4 p.m. at Ridgeland High School.
Meanwhile, the Gulfport boys got out to a 2-1 halftime lead and didn’t look back, beating Ocean Springs 3-1.
The Admirals will look to make it back-to-back Class 6A State Championships when they take on Northwest Rankin this Saturday at 6 p.m. at Ridgeland High School.
The road came to an end in South State for the Bay High and St. Patrick girls squads, as the Lady Tigers fall at home 7-0 to Florence while the Lady Irish fall on the road 5-1 to Sacred Heart.
Four more Coast soccer teams will play for South State Championships on Wednesday. The Long Beach girls host West Jones at 5:30 p.m. followed by a clash between the Long Beach and West Harrison boys squads at 7. In Bay St. Louis, St. Stanislaus will go head-to-head against Richland at 6 p.m., while the St. Patrick boys team will kick things off against Sacred Heart at home at the same time.
