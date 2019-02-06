Group gathers to watch Stacey Abrams take the national stage

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - All eyes were on President Trump Tuesday night as he address the nation in his State of the Union. But in Gulfport, a group gathered to watch the response to the president, which was given by leading Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Abrams born in Gulfport, later moving to Georgia. After becoming a lawyer, she went on to serve as minority leader in the George House of Representatives before running for governor last year on the Democratic ticket. She lost that election but it established her as a force to be reckoned with within the Democratic National Party.
Once news spread that she would be giving the Democratic response to the State of the Union, a watch party was organized by Harrison County supervisor Kent Jones.
The party was held at Almanett Hotel and Bistro in Gulfport. Jones said it was important to him in bring people together to watch the political event. It was a moment of pride, he said, as Abrams addressed the country. It was also a chance to have healthy political conversations.
"I don't think anyone is here to bash the president," said Jones. "I think it's more so just making sure that everybody is represented and that we have a diverse conversation so therefore I think they'll do just that."
Despite losing the gubernatorial race in the 2018 election, many are saying that Abrams' political career isn't over. They hope that she runs for the Georgia Senate in the next election year. And even though Mississippi cannot vote in Georgia's election, she has a base of supporters here.
"We feel that we're kind of special to her and she's special to us, as well," said Jones. "Whenever you have the opportunity to do a response to a State of the Union, that's big time! And she's certainly a rising star and we just wanted to come out and have a party with some conversation to support her."
In Hattiesburg, Abrams' parents gathered at a separate watch party. Beaming with pride, they watched their daughter make history on the national stage. They told our sister station WDAM that they are proud of her for making her voice heard, not just for herself but also for others.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.