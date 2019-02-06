$5 million senior living investment about to be unveiled

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A $5 million investment in Jackson County is about to be unveiled. Lighthouse, a senior living facility, will open later this month, delivering something that is needed more often these days.
Before the doors open at Lighthouse, some last minute touch-ups need to be done. The facility will offer 60 suites, 40 assisted living and 20 memory care units, all with the comforts of home.
The demand is there.
“The Baby Boomer population is continuing to grow and needing more services as they age," said Co-owner Joe Cloyd. “We’re filling a clear need here in Jackson County, but also for any resident who needs this.”
Getting to know new residents will be the top priority for Executive Director Beth Joachim.
“We want to know their education, their career, their likes, their dislikes, their hobbies, what they are passionate about, to really formulate a plan of care for each and every resident,” Joachim explained.
That care includes three meals a day, served restaurant style, according to Executive Chef Diana Overman.
“They sit down. Their order will be taken. They will have a server who serves them daily, every meal,” she explained.
Medical care is another priority for Joachim, who is also a registered nurse.
“We are actually having a nurse here 24-hours a day to administer medication, as well as tend to medical needs that arise,” she said.
Anytime a development of this size and stature opens up, it not only means care for the elderly and senior community. It also means jobs, and a lot of them, according to Cloyd.
“We’re going to employ 50 folks here at the Lighthouse. They are going to be primarily in the healthcare field, but we also have a dietary program and other service industry kinds of employees. Our annual payroll is going to be approximately $1 million," he said.
Susan Dubose is getting a head start on move-in day, seeing Lighthouse as a natural fit for her family.
“We have been thinking about where we wanted to move my father, and this is just a godsend. It’s a beautiful facility. The location is wonderful," she said.
A ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony at Lighthouse is scheduled for Feb. 14. The facility is undergoing final inspections.
