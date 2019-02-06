Dense fog to disrupt overnight and morning commute

As long as we are feeling these warmer temperatures and humidity in the air, we are going to be dealing with this dense fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for South Mississippi overnight tonight and through much of the morning hours. Drive safely on your morning commute. Make sure your lights are on, especially during the daytime hours. Lights should be on low beam for better visibility, and allow extra distance between you and the car in front of you.
We are expecting a little sunshine tomorrow and Thursday. That should be enough to bump our temps in the mid to upper 70s ahead of the cold front. We can’t rule out a stray shower or two, but they will be very isolated on Wednesday. Thursday will be very similar with highs in the low to mid 70s.
A cold front will move through in the early morning hours of Friday. We expect scattered showers with the front and much cooler air behind the front. Highs will drop into the upper 50s. By Saturday morning, lows will be in the low 40s. However, highs by Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s.