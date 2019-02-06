Dense fog again tonight

The Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect for the three coastal counties in South Mississippi through Thursday at 10 AM, so fog will be a driving hazard overnight tonight and again in the morning hours. In fact, the fog will stick around until the front comes through late Thursday into early Friday.
Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 70s inland, and not quite as warmer closer to the coast because of the fog/cloud cover in the upper 60s.
The front will have some showers with it, but we are not expecting high rainfall amounts, generally less than a tenth of an inch. We are, however, expecting much colder temperatures and windy conditions.
Temperatures will tumble into the 50s and will remain in the 50s all day. A brisk north wind will make it feel like it is in the 40s. Some clouds may linger into Saturday keeping high temps in the 50s. We’ll rebound into the mid to upper 60s by Sunday and Monday.