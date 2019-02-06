Coast teen wins Miss Wheelchair Mississippi title

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A big congratulations to Harrison Central High senior Emily Oliver. Last weekend, she competed in the Miss Wheelchair Mississippi pageant and took home the title.
Oliver was in a serious car accident a few years ago that killed her friend. She’s now in a wheelchair, but doesn’t let that slow her down. Oliver says she can do just about anything and she hopes to use her platform to encourage other challenged young women to feel beautiful.
"You look at normal beauty standards and you feel less as yourself. Like your average woman is not sitting under a hunk of metal," Oliver explained. "So it's nice to go there and not feel like 'oh she's prettier than me' because we were all complimenting each other, and taking pictures with each other. And I got told I was beautiful so many times that night."
Oliver is already busy booking speaking engagements and is starting a foundation in honor of her friend who died in that tragic car accident.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.