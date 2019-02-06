Celebrate Music event brings 500 voices together

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - It’s not easy getting 500 fourth graders to jive to your groove, but at the Celebrate Music event, the language of melody transcended all distractions.
For more than 20 years, this event held with students from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District has brought kids together through the power of song.
"One of the first year music teachers here, she was in this very room when she was in fourth grade as well, and she remembers one of the songs, every word of it,” said Jordan Langworthy, professional clinician.
They performed tunes and more for a very captive audience after some spirited rehearsal sessions.
"As soon as we open our voices to sing, nobody sees the color of our skin anymore. They just see our spirits, and that’s one of the amazing things about music is that it crosses any boundary, and it’s just universal,” Langworthy added.
She added that the music is difficult music. However, the students come and they were prepared.
“Just the musicality and the nuances that they use, there’s no doubt in my mind that music education is so prevalent here on the Gulf Coast,” Langworthy said.
