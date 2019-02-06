Police: Man murders estranged wife, pistol whips stepson and takes daughter

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - A Pascagoula judge Wednesday granted bond for 27-year-old Joquincy McCord on two charges in a crime spanning two states.
Bond for McCord was set at $1 million on murder charge and $500,000 on felony child abuse charge.
McCord is charged with murder in the shooting death of his estranged wife, 33-year-old Brittany Moore McCord. Investigators said McCord shot Brittany once at her home at Bandywood Apartments on Orchard Avenue in Pascagoula Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. During the crime, investigators said McCord pistol whipped his 13-year-old stepson, severely injuring him. McCord is facing a charge of child abuse with serious bodily harm.
Police said after shooting Brittany, McCord took off with 2-year-old Genesis.
Three hours later, police in Mobile, Alabama, received a call from McCord wanting to turn himself in. He was taken in to custody at the Chevron convenience store at University Boulevard and Grelot Road. He told police he’d given Genesis to an uncle. That uncle turned the child over to Mobile police officers. As of Wednesday afternoon, Genesis was safe and with family in Pascagoula.
During Wednesday's appearance, McCord didn't speak much. His public defender said McCord most recently worked at Ingalls and asked for leniency for her client because he cares for his elderly mother in Mobile.
During the hearing, it was revealed that McCord and the victim had a history of domestic violence.
“There was a previous charge filed in 2017, and that’s the only charge that we have or the only information that we have that there was anything in the past, here in our city,” said Pascagoula Police Capt. Doug Adams. He confirmed that charge involved Brittany.
Wednesday, McCord entered a plea of not guilty in the 2017 domestic violence charge and was granted a $1,000 bond.
Neighbors said Brittany and her children lived at Bandywood Apartments less than six months. They’re mourning the loss of a dear friend.
