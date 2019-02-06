Mississippi father turns himself in, 2-year-old child found safe

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - An Alabama man accused of shooting his estranged wife and leaving with their two-year-child is now in police custody. The child is safe and has been turned over to authorities.
Joe Quincy McCord surrendered himself to Mobile police Tuesday night after authorities in Pascagoula sent out a BOLO for him and an Amber Alert for two-year-old Genesis.
McCord is now at Jackson County Adult Detention Center. At this time, he is charged with murder and domestic violence simple assault. He is being held without bond.
According to WKRG, McCord surrendered himself to police at a gas station in Mobile on the corner of University Boulevard and Grelot Road.
McCord originally told officers in Mobile that he gave the child to someone who was supposed to bring her to Pascagoula Police Department. Authorities in Mississippi said they did not have the child. The toddler was later found safe and taken into the custody of Mobile Police.
Pascagoula Police first started searching for McCord at 5:15 p.m. after learning he had shot and killed his estranged wife at Bandywood Apartments on Orchard Road. They quickly realized that a child was also missing from the home.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for two-year-old Genesis and a warning that McCord was considered armed and dangerous.
McCord lives in the Mobile area in Theodore, said authorities.
The name of the woman who was killed and has not yet been released by police. According to her neighbors, she lived in the apartment with an older son who was not McCord’s.
