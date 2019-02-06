Bay St. Louis moves forward with restaurant tax proposal

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis city leaders are moving forward with a proposal that would place a two percent tax on dollars spent at bars and restaurants.
The proposal passed unanimously Tuesday night at the city council meeting. It is now being sent to the state legislature to be approved for a referendum vote. If the state approves it, residents will head to the polls to vote on it.
Many business owners in the Bay are not in support of the new law, saying they feel targeted by it and that an additional two percent tax could have a major impact on the city's economy. O
Buoys owner, Roger Caplinger.
"If I charge $3 for a beer and they want to charge a two percent sales tax, what am I going to do? Go to $3.25? Then I mess up my bartenders who now don't get a full dollar tip. It's now a 75 cent tip in order for me to recoup the money they're taxing me. So in reality you're actually hurting the service workers," said Roger Caplinger, the owner of Buoys.
City officials hope to use use the two percent tax to improve city parks and enhance tourism.
