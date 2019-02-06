Art Briles ‘not a candidate’ for position in USM football program

“Although I respect the decision of Dr. Rodney Bennett, I disagree with it,” Hopson said. “I am so grateful for the grace and forgiveness God gives me, which allows me to inherit his Kingdom, which I do not deserve. I have interviewed Art Briles for an assistant position at Sothern Miss (and) believe he is a man who deserves a second chance. He is a man that seemed sincere and humble in his interview (and) personality. He committed no crime. He may not have acted in the proper protocol, but that would be my JOB at Southern Miss. He as interviewed for an assistant’s position, even though I believe he will be a head coach at a major program in the near future. However, I believe he is a man who deserves a second chance. He has been banned from employment in college football for three years and has been punished. I understand both sides have opinions. This is just mine. God Bless.”