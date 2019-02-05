Waveland police arrest 74-year-old man for child molestation & other charges

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - Waveland police arrested Harry Trest, 74, on 4 counts of sexual battery, 4 counts of child molestation and 4 counts of dissemination of sexually oriented material to a child Monday.
The victims in this investigation are two children, who are under the age of 10-years-old. But, they could have been between 5-6 years old the first time the sexual battery allegations took place.
The alleged abuse happened over the course of four years, according to Waveland Chief of Police, Chief Michael Prendergast.
Trest was booked into the Hancock County Correctional Facility with no bond until his initial court appearance.
Police say he resides in Waveland, but has lived in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and South Carolina.
Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the Waveland Police Department and speak with Investigator Jamie Nelson at (228)467-3669.
