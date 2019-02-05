Officers cleared after shooting armed man in Gulfport last year

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Officers who shot and killed a suspect in Gulfport one year ago will not be indicted on any charges related to that death.
In a partial report released Monday, a grand jury found that officers with Harrison County Sheriff's Department acted appropriately when they shot Ernie Joseph Lizana on Feb. 5, 2018.
Lizana was wanted by authorities after being charged with aggravated assault in another shooting just two days before he was killed. Authorities said Lizana shot a woman in the throat then fled. That happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 3.
On Sunday, investigators got a tip that Lizana was near the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue in Gulfport. Officers went to that location just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5. When Lizana saw law enforcement, he started shooting at them, said Sheriff Troy Peterson at the time of the incident.
According to the sheriff, officers from the county's narcotics division and the Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team returned fire, shooting and killing Lizana.
Lizana was a known drug user, said Sheriff Peterson. He had a lengthy criminal record which included arrests for drugs, escaping from police custody, and kidnapping a woman while she took out the trash.
The investigation into the officer-involved shooting was handled by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, who turned the evidence over to the grand jury. The evidence was presented during the September 2018 session of the grand jury, with the report being filed on Tuesday in Harrison County Circuit Court.
