Morning fog, scattered showers, springlike warmth

Feels more like May than like February as we wake up to temps in the 60s. Areas of dense fog are expected to last through the morning hours on Tuesday. Expect reduced visibility to a quarter-mile or less at times. Exercise extra caution if traveling this morning; slow down and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Be sure to use your low beams and give yourself extra time to your destination. Today brings more scattered rain showers throughout the day along with the chance for a few thunderstorms. Warm afternoon temperatures will range from the mid 60s on the coast to the lower 70s inland. Less rain and even warmer for Wednesday and Thursday with highs well into the 70s. Then, a cold front arrives late Thursday night into Friday morning bring rain showers and a big cool down with Friday’s highs only in the 50s. While it will remain cool for Saturday, at least it should be dry for any of your weekend plans. Sunday looks warmer with highs back into the 60s and a stray rain shower possible.