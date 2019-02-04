MBI arrests 18-year-old in Holmes Co. school bomb threat investigation

GOODMAN, MS (WLBT) - A Goodman man was arrested by MBI after a bomb threat investigation to several schools in Holmes County.
According to MBI, 18-year-old Montavious Landfair was arrested February 1.
Landfair has been charged with one count under MS Code 97-37-21 (False Reporting of Explosives) and was booked into Holmes County Jail.
MBI agents began investigating on January 16, after receiving information regarding bomb threats made to several schools in the previous week.
During the course of the investigation, additional bomb threats continued to be made to schools in the area.
Agents were able to obtain vital information regarding the case with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, Durant Police Department, Holmes County Sheriff’s Department and various sources throughout the community.
This continues to be an active and ongoing investigation and as with any case, our investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney’s office throughout the process, for consideration and review.
