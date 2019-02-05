Jackson County: Old Mobile Highway bridge contractor defaulted on project

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - A year and a half after Jackson County officials ruled the bridge on Old Mobile Highway in Pascagoula too dangerous for drivers, construction isn’t going as planned.
Board President Ken Taylor said the contractor originally hired in 2017 to replace the bridge defaulted on the contract. Now the county must select a new bid to move forward.
Antonio Duckworth lives near the bridge and he hasn’t seen construction crews on site in about eight months.
“Old Mobile Highway, this is a highway. It should be open," Duckworth said. “All that, that’s a hazard now, everywhere you look.”
Eighteen months later and residents and drivers are forced to detour on Twin Oaks or Sherwood, clogging up an area some say can’t handle the increased traffic flow.
“Such an inconvenience though,” added resident Eric Beans. “Being in this community, it’s really disturbing."
County leader say once a winning bid is selected, they’ll have a better idea of when the bridge construction will be complete.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.