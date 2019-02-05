“I’m Mississippi raised and Georgia grown,” Stacey Abram’s former teacher uses politician’s success as lesson

“A lot of times, especially this age, they don’t understand like when you set a goal. It’s just kind of unattainable. It’s just they don’t see that far ahead of time. And to be able to tell them something like this, and show them a picture, and you know to maybe show them a clip from the State of the Union address and let them see that, I think it will let them know that yes you do set goals, and you aim for those goals and you can reach them," teacher Stephanie Covington said.