Gulf Coast wins third straight

PERKINSTON, MS - Mississippi Gulf Coast beat Copiah-Lincoln 75-67 on Monday night, seeing the game play out in a familiar but frustrating fashion.
The Bulldogs won their third straight and led by 20 with 8:24 to play before watching the lead shrink to as few as six.
“It’s what we’ve done the last five or six games,” Gulf Coast coach Wendell Weathers said. “We go out there and play really well and we get ahead, and we let up. It’s frustrating for me.”
Dillyn Neely (Fr., Biloxi/Biloxi) had 18 points to lead Gulf Coast. DaJuan Moorer (So., Pensacola, Fla./Pensacola Catholic) and Willie Logan (So., Brookhaven/Northwest Rankin) had 13 each, and Keevon Oney (So., Gulfport/Gulfport) added 11.
The Bulldogs (15-3, 7-2 MACJC South) led 15-5 eight minutes in and led by 14 with three minutes in the half before Co-Lin (10-8, 3-6) scored the last nine points and trailed 36-31 at the break.
The second half was a repeat, with Gulf Coast starting on a 16-2 run. The Bulldogs led 60-40 before things got tight again.
“I’m glad we won, but I’m not happy with the way we’re playing,” Weathers said. “In order to win a championship, we’re going to have to play for 40 minutes. Right now, we’re playing about 25. We’ve got to fix that.”
The top three teams in the South won again Monday, leaving Gulf Coast two back of undefeated Pearl River and one behind Jones. The Bulldogs now have a four-game advantage over the fourth-place bunch of Southwest, Co-Lin and Hinds.