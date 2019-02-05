Gautier man sentenced to over 50 years in DUI accident

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Justin Alan Nelson, 41, of Gautier pleaded guilty to one count of felony driving under the influence causing injury, one count of leaving the scene of an accident, one count of possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) and one count of possession of a controlled substance (LSD) Tuesday.
On June 5, 2016 police say, Nelson was driving a vehicle involved in a car accident at the intersection of Ocean Springs Road and Highway 90. According to police, Nelson left the scene of the crash on foot and was caught by police a short time later. His blood alcohol level was more than two times above the legal limit.
“This defendant injured an innocent person after choosing to drive while impaired. Not only did he choose to drink and drive, but he also fled from the scene after the collision," said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. "Thanks to the witnesses at the scene and the swift response from law enforcement, the defendant was quickly apprehended.
Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Nelson to 25 years with 19 years to serve and 6 years to serve on post release supervision with MDOC for the DUI causing injury charge.
He was sentenced to 20 years with 19 to serve and 1 year on post release supervision with MDOC for the leaving the scene of an accident charge.
Nelson was sentenced to serve the maximum penalty of 3 years to serve with MDOC for the possession of Methamphetamine charge, and he was sentenced to serve the maximum penalty of 8 years with MDOC for the possession of LSD.
All counts will run concurrently with each other.
“I hope this sentence encourages people to think twice before getting behind the wheel while impaired,” said Assistant District Attorney Michael Dykes.
The defendant was also charged by the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team on November 11, 2018 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance after he was stopped for careless driving. Officials say Nelson was in possession of less than one-half of a gram of methamphetamine and 9 dosage units of LSD.
Nelson was also ordered to pay $1500.
