Budweiser Clydesdales bring tour to several cities on the Gulf Coast

All downtown events in Gulfport, Biloxi, Bay St. Louis, and Ocean Springs will include delivering a case of beer to local downtown restaurants and bar as part of their parade route. There will also be public viewing opportunity throughout their visit at Harrison County Fairgrounds. The public viewing hours are: Wednesday, February 6th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, February 8th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, February 9th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday, February 11th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.