Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor in time for Valentine’s Day

(WLOX) - If you’re looking for a sweet treat other than chocolate for Valentine’s Day, Blue Bell might have you covered. The ice cream company just released its newest flavor, Raspberry Fudge Brownie.
Raspberry Fudge Brownie is an almond flavored ice cream with fudge brownie chunks, dark chocolate flakes and a raspberry sauce swirl.
“We are excited to add a flavor that features raspberry to our line-up, and I know our fans will be eager to try this new creation,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager. “This is a concept we have worked on for a few years, and now we have the perfect combination. The brownies and ice cream are subtle, yet so flavorful together. And after you taste the raspberry sauce, it is better than you could have ever imagined.”
The flavor is available for a limited time in half gallons and pints.
Also look for Tin Roof in stores now. Tin Roof is a vanilla ice cream with a rich chocolate fudge swirl and roasted peanuts dipped in dark chocolate. “We did not offer Tin Roof last year,” Schramm added. “But, it was one of our most requested flavors so we are happy to have it back in the line-up for 2019.”
For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit here.
