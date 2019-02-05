Biloxi residents celebrate Vietnamese New Year

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - If you live on the Point in Biloxi, you may have heard lots of fireworks and music Tuesday afternoon.
That’s because several families and businesses are celebrating the beginning of the Vietnamese New Year. Tuesday begins the Year of the Pig on the lunar calendar, which is why they brought in the New Year with a bang at Le Bakery on Oak St.
Along with fireworks, the traditional dragon dance was performed as lots of folks stopped by to watch and learn. They say this event is a longstanding family tradition.
“Every business we’ve ever had, my father instilled in us having the tradition to do so. And since my father’s passing in 1999, we continue the trend,” said Sue Nguyen-Torjusen. “We used to have an asian market for about 19 years here, and we incorporated the bakery, and the bakery took off. And we’ve done it every year since.”
Nguyen-Torjusen also says there will be an even bigger Vietnamese New Year celebration this Sunday down the street at the Vietnamese Buddhist Congregation.
