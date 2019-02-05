Aquaculture research grants could save Coast oyster industry

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Help is on the way for the Coast oyster industry. It’s been faltering for several years. This past year, the season only lasted a few days with barely any oysters being harvested. But, the federal government is providing close to five million dollars over the next five years to conduct research on how to save the industry and the jobs that go along with it.
The Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission is in charge of the program. The goal is simple for Steve VanderKooy with the agency.
“Trying to get multiple agencies together to work at common research goals. So, it’s a research-based oyster project for the expansion of off-bottom oyster aquaculture in the Gulf,” he said.
He added that using the Gulf as a farm for oysters can be done.
“Aquaculture has worked real well in other regions. It’s a supplement or alternative for some traditional oystermen,” VanderKooy explained.
Aquaculture could be a gamechanger for those who ply the waters for the delicacy.
“Getting that kind of technology into our waters and getting those techniques to work in our waters would be huge in supplying more oysters, good quality oysters to the Gulf region,” VanderKooy explained.
He said there are areas off the Mississippi Coast that have good potential.
“Right now, they’ve got a large lease experimental project going on south of Deer island, and we have a lot of shallow water areas further out that could be conducive,” he said.
One of the problems with oyster aquaculture on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is what we call the “not in my backyard” syndrome. People who see the traps, and the poles and the cages in waters they frequent, don’t like them there.
That’s a feeling that has to be overcome, according to VanderKooy.
“Outreach is the only way to be able to handle that. Once people see what it is and what’s possible, they become more receptive to the idea,” he explained.
The old way of catching oysters, tonging and dredging, may never go away. But the new way could certainly bolster the chances of making a profit from the sea.
“This is a way to supplement. I think that we’re still going to have wild caught fisheries, but yes, in other parts of the world aquaculture has almost replaced wild caught fisheries.”
The deadline to apply for the grants is March 15th.
If you want more information about the program, contact the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission in Ocean Springs.
