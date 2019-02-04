Warm and wet start to February continues

Dense fog will remain possible in the early morning hours, then rain chances will continue to increase on Monday under cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms expected to develop across the area. Temperatures are expected to be on the warm side with highs expected to reach the lower 70s inland and mid to upper 60s near the coast. We’ll have another round of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms tomorrow. And then for Wednesday it’s less wet but even warmer with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s.