The Times-Picayune’s front page sums up how New Orleans felt about the Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?
That’s the troll on the front page of The Times-Picayune Monday. And that’s pretty much it.
The rest of the page is fairly empty, except for a logo at the top, and one small story box for Super Bowl LIII and one for the party New Orleans had in its own show of NFL defiance near the bottom.
New Orleans Saints fans said they are proud the community joined together to prove a point to the NFL.
The Saints lost the NFC Championship to the Los Angles Rams after a controversial no call that could have wrapped up the game and sent New Orleans to Atlanta.
The Times-Picayune went as far as writing a story about how Saints fans could ultimately not watch the game and hurt ratings by changing the channel on all televisions in the house.
Another newspaper, The New Orleans Advocate, threw shade at the NFL before the game even started by posting a “who cares” schedule on its front page.
In case you haven’t heard, and New Orleans might not have heard it, the New England Patriots beat the Rams 13-3.
