TARC will save a seat on every bus throughout February in honor of Rosa Parks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Throughout the month of February, TARC will save a seat on every bus in honor of Rosa Parks, and her contribution to the Civil Rights movement.
“The world changed forever when Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat,” said Ferdinand L. Risco, TARC Interim Executive Director, “It’s important to recognize that legacy and the memory of the many who inspired her to act and those who were inspired by her.”
TARC is encouraging everyone within the region this month to take a day out from their schedule and ride the bus. In recognition of Black History month TARC will highlight additional regionally-historic African Americans who came before and the many who continued the movement after Rosa Park’s courageous act.
