Super Bowl attracts less than half the viewers in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints fans in and around New Orleans said they wouldn’t watch The Super Bowl, and they didn’t.
The game reached a record low in recent memory, pulling a 26.2 rating according to the Nielsen Co.
One rating point equals one percent of the roughly 640,000 households in 12 Louisiana parishes and two Mississippi counties.
In contrast, the 2018 Super Bowl drew a 53 rating in football crazy New Orleans.
To put this in perspective, a regular-season Saints game would pull a 50 to 60 rating. New Orleans had the highest ratings of football viewing in the country this season.
There were multiple events held around the city to boycott the game.
Nearly 3,000 people gathered in the Central Business District to attend a sold-out concert in lieu of watching the game.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.