Source: Saints RB Mark Ingram prefers to stay in New Orleans but will test market depending on offer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Running back Mark Ingram’s first preference is to remain in New Orleans but will test the market if he doesn’t receive a reasonable offer from the Saints, a league source told FOX 8 sports. The Saints have expressed their desire to have Ingram back, though both sides have not engaged in contract discussions as of yet.
Ingram is a free agent coming off an interesting 2018 season. Ingram began the season with a four-game suspension which hampered his final statistics but also showed he’s not as easy to replace within the Saints offense. Overall, Ingram’s snaps and carries were down. He finished the year with 645 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.
He’s currently just 90 yards away from surpassing Deuce McAllister as the Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards. Ingram is also one of the most well-respected leaders inside the Saints' locker room.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.