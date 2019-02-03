Saints fans hold Boycott Bowl and Blackout Second Line

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints fans around the city are getting together to host a protest of this year’s Super Bowl.
In true New Orleans style, fans will get together Sunday to party with a second line parade and concert.
The Black Out Second Line is set to take place at 2 p.m. starting at Jackson Square. The parade will weave through the French Quarter before ending at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Bienville Street.
Boycott Bowl, which will continue on Fulton Street until 10 p.m. will feature performers such as Choppa, Big Freedia and Rockin' Dopsie.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.