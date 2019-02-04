Authorities: Man killed in crash was driving stolen motorcycle

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A crash Sunday evening in Harrison County has left a Saucier man dead and authorities with a lot of questions.
Coroner Gary Hargrove confirmed Monday morning that Richard Goff, 48, was killed in the two-vehicle accident. It happened at 5:43 p.m. on Success Road in Saucier. Deputies say the motorcycle Goff was driving, a 2000 Harley Davidson, had been reported stolen in Gulfport before the crash.
The motorcycle was headed north on Success Road when it collided with a 2009 Ford Taurus. The Taurus was turning left out of a driveway to head south on Success Road at the time. The motorcycle struck the car on the front driver’s side panel.
Goff was pronounced dead at the scene, said Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. The driver of the Taurus was not injured.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collision. The accident reconstruction crew from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office will work to collect evidence and find out more details concerning the fatal crash.
