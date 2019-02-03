New Mississippi judge requests $8,000 for office furniture

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) - A new judge in the Mississippi Delta is requesting just over $8,000 in public money so he can replace furniture in his office.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that Leflore County supervisors balked at Chancery Judge Willie Perkins' wish list. It includes an executive desk for $2,880, a computer credenza for $2,200, an executive chair for $830, two office chairs for $800 each and a rug for $500.
Supervisor Sam Abraham voiced concern about the total cost and said Perkins should be able "to find something a little cheaper."
Chancery Clerk Christine Lymon volunteered to shop with the judge to keep spending in check.
Perkins is a former state representative who won a judicial election in November in a chancery district covering six counties. He was inaugurated in January.
___
Information from: The Greenwood Commonwealth, http://www.gwcommonwealth.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.