Near-record heat in early February. Then, a taste of winter.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - It has been a mild start to this month following the frigid air from the end of last month. And there are signs this week could get even warmer, with temperatures moving into record territory for our region.
An upper ridge of high pressure across the Southeast will lead to a warmer than normal temperature pattern this week, especially midweek. Wednesday’s warmth with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s could come close to setting a new daily record.
A cold front will arrive on Friday bringing an end to our warm stretch. Cooler air will settle in for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s. But, we should rebound nicely by Sunday with highs back into the 60s.
Here’s a breakdown of what temperatures to expect in South Mississippi (Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties):
- Warm afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
- Mild morning lows near 60.
- Warm afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.
- Mild morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
- Very warm afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
- Mild morning lows in the lower 60s.
- Very warm afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
- Cooler morning lows in the upper 40s to near 50.
- Cooler afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.
- Chilly morning lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
- Cool afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
- Chilly morning lows in the mid to upper 40s.
- Warmer afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.
