Navy’s ‘Forged By The Sea’ tour serves up STEM-related fun for high school students

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -Virtual reality exercises, physical fitness challenges, and a dynamic selfie booth are just some of what the United States Navy’s Forged by the Sea informational tour brought to Gautier High School Monday.
It may seem some mainstream than usual military recruitment, but that’s the way recruiters are selling today’s Navy and STEM-related programs to tech-savvy students. Senior Chief and Gautier ROTC instructor Stanley Weaver says it’s a far cry from how he was recruited more than 20 years ago.
"Technology has taken over so fast, and we’re trying to keep up,” Weaver said. “Our Forged by the Sea trailer and simulators have things we’re offering to young men and women just to peak their curiosity, and the things that are taking off is our STEM programs, science, technology, engineering and math. Those subjects are up and running.”
One of the more interesting parts about the Forged by the Sea Tour Bus is a virtual reality experience where in the virtual world, students pilot what’s called a SWIC boat through some hostile territory as they try to extract some Navy Seals.
“You get a briefing. Then you go ahead, and you complete the mission. Then you do a debrief,” Stanley added.
That plays right into the technology wheelhouse of students like Gautier Junior Evan Williamson.
"I’ve always loved gadgets, and x-boxes and things like that, so seeing a VR like this, that simulates what the military’s doing, I would enjoy doing that,” Williamson said.
The Forged by the Sea tour will also stop at St. Martin High School later this week.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.