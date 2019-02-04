Mississippi lawmakers push to amend state law on hate crimes to protect LGBT

JACKSON, MS (WLOX) - Right now, Mississippi’s hate crime laws do not extend to victims targeted because of their sexual orientation, making it impossible for someone to be tried and convicted at the state level. One state lawmaker is hoping to change that by introducing new legislation that would expand the current hate crime laws to include crimes against LGBT people.
State house bill 1949 and state senate bill 2163 would add protections for victims who are targeted because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability.
State senator David Blount authored the senate bill. He says it’s all about the future of the legislation.
“If you’re murdered because your black there is an enhancement. If you’re murdered because you’re a woman, there is an enhancement. If you’re murdered because you’re a transgender, there’s not and that is heartbreaking to me.”
Dianne Ellis, a South Mississippi attorney and fierce defender of the LGBTQ community, also believes the state’s law needs to evolve in order to become more inclusive.
“I think everybody should be protected," she said. "I do think there should be enhancements for crimes committed against people just because of who they are.”
Federal hate crime laws do include protections for members of the LGBT community. In fact, the first-ever hate crime against a transgender person was prosecuted in South Mississippi. The Department of Justice said Josh Vallum was the first person prosecuted under the federal hate crime law where a victim had been targeted because of gender identity.
Vallum admitted to shooting Williamson with a stun gun, stabbing her multiple times, then beating her to death with a hammer. As part of his plea, Vallum admitted that he was a member of the Latin King street gang and was scared the gang would find out about his relationship with the transgender teen. He was sentenced to life for Mercedes’ murder and another 49 years for killing her because she was transgender.
The Mississippi hate crimes law isn’t up to the federal standard yet. However, the two new bills could change that.
“People are bullied or people can be targeted simply on the basis of their sexual orientation and that’s wrong," said Sen. Blount. "Whether it’s race, religion sexual orientation...If you’re dealing with prejudice and bigotry, we’re not going to have that in this state. So we’re just simply adding that definition to the existing state law.”
As it’s written now, the law makes it difficult to prosecute targeted attacks, like those on Williamson and Dee Whigham.
Dee Whigham, a nurse, was a transgender woman who was murdered in Jackson County in 2016. Dwanya Hickerson, a sailor in the Navy, admitted to stabbing her 119 times the night he met her.
He told authorities that the two had a sexual act and then Whigham revealed that she was transgender. That’s when he killed her. His case, however, was not prosecuted as a hate crime. Hickerson is serving a 40 year sentence.
The twin house and senate bills would amend the state’s hate crime law to include crimes like these. Senator Blount
Senate bill 2163 is an act to amend already existing sections of Mississippi’s code to add protections for victims targeted because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability. Blount is hopeful the bill will pass, saying the amendment has bipartisan support.
“I can’t speak for what may have happened in the past but I am hopeful this year. We have a number of cosponsors. We have Democratic cosponsors and Republican cosponsors, people that recognize that nobody in Mississippi should be targeted as a victim of crime because of who they are and I am hopeful we can get it done this year.”
House bill 1494 and senate bill 2163 are currently awaiting a hearing in the House Judiciary B Committee and the Senate Judiciary A Committee, respectively.
