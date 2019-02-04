Meridian man, woman arrested after $44K worth of marijuana taken from home

MERIDIAN, MS (WLOX) - Narcotics agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) arrested Jamie Locke and Craig Doyle Friday after agents confiscated 7 pounds of marijuana from their residence.
MBN Director John Dowdy said the marijuana could bring up to $44,000 in street sales.
Agents discovered the drug while executing a search warrant of the home and according to reports, were acting on a tip. An investigation conducted by the MBN with assistance from the East Mississippi Drug Task Force led to the arrests.
The home is located on 42nd Street in Meridian.
