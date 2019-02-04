Long Beach doctor indicted for illegally prescribing pain medication and sedatives

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Robert A. Wiemer has been accused of distributing several controlled substances outside of his professional practice dating as far back as 2014. He faces nearly 60 charges for illegally prescribing pain medication and sedatives and spending money from illegal activity.
Wiemer was arrested by law enforcement Monday morning but is out of jail on bond.
“Physicians who violate our criminal laws by illegally dispensing dangerous drugs to our colleagues, neighbors and families are literally destroying lives and contributing to the opioid epidemic. One of the primary ways to reverse the opioid crisis is to prosecute those who illegally distribute prescription narcotics," said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst. “Our office will continue to protect the public by pursuing and prosecuting doctors and others who seek to profit off addiction and the misery of others.”
Wiemer is accused of administering Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Alprazolam, Diazepam, Clonazepam and Carisoprodol.
Court documents say Wiemer used his location at 528 Klondyke Road in Long Beach to distribute the medication. The documents also accuse Wiemer of engaging in monetary transactions with property greater than $10,000 with amounts varying from $10,192 to $138,952.
“It is disheartening when trusted medical professionals like Dr. Robert Wiemer are charged with engaging in the diversion of controlled substances,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Derryle Smith. “Doctors have an obligation to ensure that medications are getting into the hands of legitimate patients. The arrest of Dr. Wiemer is the result of DEA’s continued commitment to hold accountable those who participate in illegally dispensing pharmaceuticals in our communities.”
Wiemer is ordered to forfeit property he obtained involved in or connected to the illegal offenses.
Weimer’s trial is scheduled for March 11, 2019.
The maximum penalty varies by count from not more than five years to not more than twenty years per count in prison and between a $250,000 fine and $1,000,000 fine per count.
The public is reminded that a criminal indictment is a formal charge against a defendant. It is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
