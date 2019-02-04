Long Beach American Legion honors anniversary of USAT Dorchester sinking

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - American Legion Post 1995 held a ceremony Sunday to share a decades-old tale about American heroes.
On the 76th anniversary of the sinking of the USAT Dorchester, American Legion Post 1995 remembered the fallen soldiers and the four chaplains who ushered hundreds to safety.
People gathered near the World War II memorial on the Long Beach Town Green to listen to the service.
“Through the pandemonium, four men stood out among the soldiers, calming the frightened,” said Cmdr. Ronald W. Durham, a chaplain, to the crowd.
“World War II was clearly a war that topped all the other wars,” said Charles Martinek, a U.S. Navy veteran. He expressed his amazement at the sacrifice that the four chaplains made in 1943.
Chaplain Durham read the names aloud, “Lt. George L Fox, Methodist; Lt. Alexander D. Good, Jewish; Lt. John P. Washington, Roman Catholic; and Lt. Clark V. Poling, Dutch Reformed.”
On Feb. 3, at 12:55 a.m., a German U-boat fired a torpedo at the USAT Dorchester. The ship was just 150 miles from its destination but became stalled by the attack. All 902 servicemen aboard rushed to find a way to escape.
“This transport ship lost more than 600 soliders. That’s more than lost in months, years in Afghanistan and Iraq,” Martinek said.
As the story goes, the four chaplains guided soldiers to safety, even giving the clothes and life jackets off their backs when the supply ran low.
“I’m supposed to be a big manly guy, but it kind of brings tears to my eyes when I read the account of what happened," Martinek said.
Navy Veteran Patricia Labaj felt the memorial was a reminder of the unity American soldiers fight for everyday.
“He talked about the love and the love people should have no matter race, creed or blood,” she said. “All different religions doing this, it shows that we are one.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.