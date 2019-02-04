Half million dollar drainage project coming to Gulf Park Estates

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Every time it rains hard in Gulf Park Estates in Jackson County, getting around becomes an adventure. Flooded streets and overflowing drainage ditches are usually the results. However, that is about to change.
Standing puddles and drainage ditches full of water are common sights in Gulf Park Estates, even when it’s just drizzling. That’s the word from resident Irvin Pierce.
“All down the street, we’ve got blockage. From underneath driveways that don’t have culverts, the water can’t drain. But in my area here, it’s always wet. I’ve been here since 2000, and it’s never dry,” Pierce complained.
Help is on the way.
County supervisors approved a half million dollar drainage project on the southern end of the subdivision. That will help water flow more smoothly from the north end down to the Mississippi Sound. Ditches will be cleared and new culverts installed.
For those who live here, the relief from flooded neighborhoods is welcomed news.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea. We’ve needed it for years and years. When it rains hard, we do have a problem here. It’s been many, many years coming, and it’s a blessing,” said resident Gary Preston.
While the residents of Gulf Park Estates are happy to see this work about to get underway, bringing them some much needed relief, they’re also looking towards the future because the area has been growing.
“A lot of new homes are being built. So, if we have drainage system going around here, it’s going to solve a lot of problems on some of the streets that we have. Whenever it rains, we have a lot of heavy water being held,” said resident Alessandra Aviz.
Those problems may soon be a memory. And now, there’s just one thing left to say for Pierce.
“Amen. It’s time. It’s been a long time coming, and it’ll be great if they can get it to work. We’d like to be like everybody else,” he said.
County officials hope to have the drainage project underway in the next few months, and it should be complete by the end of the year.
