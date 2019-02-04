George County man mourns lost love after wife dies in crash

GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - It’s been more than two weeks since Eric Vess lost his wife in a terrible car accident in George County. He is still struggling to get through each day. However, his passion and devotion to his wife Lisa has motivated him to share the story of his lost love.
Eric starts and ends each day in tears. It’s in those quiet moments when he misses his wife Lisa most.
"I lay down at night crying. I wake up crying; she's not there."
Eric admits life without Lisa is the hardest thing he’s ever had to do.
“It’s going to be really hard going on without her. I don’t know how to move on without her.”
The pain is still new and unwelcome.
“What we had was special, nobody could ever replace her. She was my heart,” Vess explained. “She’s the reason I got up every morning and did what I did.”
After 25 years with Lisa by his side, he's now having to learn how to live without the love of his life. Through his tears, he describes her as one in a million.
"I'm a lucky man. I really feel blessed that, uh, I had the time to spend with her that I did. I would have loved for her to be around for another 40 years with me."
Eric said Lisa was one of the most sincere people you’d ever meet. Her passion for life and her love for her husband and their three sons can be felt in every room of their George County home.
Eric smiled while reflecting, "We never had the best things in life, but she always made the best out of everything that we did have."
His son Tristen agreed.
“Every day she tried to show us something to make us do better for ourselves. She was just a good teacher, a wonderful mother and a caring wife," he said.
On Jan. 17, 2019, everything changed for the Vess family. Lisa was killed while running errands that Thursday afternoon. Eric was home when a deputy coroner delivered the news.
It was difficult for him to recall the moment his heart broke.
"That was the worst day of my life. That was the worst moment of my life. That was the hardest thing I had to hear. I felt like a part of me died in that moment with her."
A week later, Eric and his three sons visited the accident site on Highway 612 for the first time. With every step, they found another piece of Lisa's car, little reminders of the person they lost so suddenly.
Eric pauses to open one of her makeup brushes found in the grass.
"Man, I can't believe this. I just pray she didn't suffer."
Investigators said Lisa lost control of her car after it hit an embankment on the side of the road. She was not wearing her seat belt, which Eric said was very odd; she was always the one reminding others to buckle up.
Moving forward, her youngest son Ethan said he just wants to make his mom proud.
“You know it’s never gonna be the same, but I hope we can bear with it. Not move on, but bear with it. We’re always going to have her in my memory, but keep living life because that’s what she would want us to do.”
For Eric, his greatest challenge is how to live with this new reality.
“I have a void that will never be filled, I’ll have to live with forever.. and I’ll have to learn how to move on and live life and raise these kids with that void. So I don’t know what a new normal is going to be. I gotta find that.”
