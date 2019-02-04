First-time sports bettors go all in during the Super Bowl

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - First-time bettors on Super Bowl Sunday went all in for their favorite team, hoping to bring home a win.
“This is the first time I’ve ever done sports book. My husband’s done them a lot,” said Nancy Glasscock. “Oh well, it’s fun and then it makes the game more exciting.”
“We’re rookies,” added Jeff Melancon and Becky Feltus. “It’s fun, exciting, makes the game more exciting.”
Then you find fans like John Pacitti, who wore full Patriots gear.
"I have some pockets to put all the money I'm going to win tonight," he said.
The bets didn't just center around the gridiron. Gladys Knight made headlines too.
“We’re betting how long it takes her to sing the National Anthem,” Melancon said.
“Well, she is going to sing with a handheld mic. The other choice was a stand-up mic or a head piece, but we’re saying a handheld mic,” Feltus added.
Then there were some who wouldn’t even make a prediction on the game, like former NFL safety Stevon Moore. He was at the Golden Nugget with a group of sports celebrities signing autographs for fans.
