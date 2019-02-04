“Don’t let Fat Tuesday turn into Sorry Wednesday.” Police prepare to keep the roads safe this Mardi Gras

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - "Don't let Fat Tuesday turn into Sorry Wednesday." That's the advice Biloxi Police Department is giving to people as the Gulf Coast goes into Mardi Gras mode.
Police officers will be conducting random safety and sobriety checkpoints throughout the months of February and March as people head to carnival balls and Mardi Gras parades. The checkpoints will be at various times and locations across Biloxi.
Officers at the checkpoints will be checking to make drivers are not impaired or posing any kind of risk to other motorists on the road. They will also be checking to make sure each driver has a valid licenses and insurance and that everyone in the vehicle is using a seat belt.
The department said the checkpoints will be done so that minimal inconvenience is posed to drivers.
