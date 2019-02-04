Dense Fog tonight

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for South Mississippi until 10 AM Tuesday. When it’s not reduced visibility from fog slowing your morning commute, it will be scattered showers. Allow extra travel time overnight and on your morning commute.
We are very humid with mild temperatures tonight. The humidity and warm temps will stick around through much of the week.
Lows will be near 60 through Thursday. Highs are going to climb into the mid to upper 70s mid-week. Rain chances will be higher Tuesday at a 60% chance.
Rain chances decrease for Wednesday and Thursday, and it looks like some sunshine which will bump those temps in the mid 70s, even some upper 70s.
This warm-up will be ahead of a cold front. The front will pass on Friday. It will be cooler behind the front, but it will really just drop us back to average temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s in the afternoon. Lows will drop in the 40s again. Showers will return for Friday with the frontal passage.
Temps warm back up by the end of the weekend and into next week.