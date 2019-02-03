Thousands filled the Mississippi Coast Coliseum waiting to see Cher in concert

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Lines were long Saturday evening as thousands waited anxiously to get inside the MS Coast Coliseum to watch Cher live in concert. Some have been waiting since September for this night.
“September 13 is when we got them. I am looking very forward to it. This is my fourth Cher concert," said one concert goer.
"This is my first,” said another.
While those fans had Cher merchandise, many came in costume!
“We’re so excited about Cher. We have never seen her, and this is a great opportunity. We want to celebrate this to the fullest, so that is why were dressed up.”
Costume or not, these fans were excited to see the icon in action.
“I’m ready to dance. I’m ready to party!”
And Amber Cocchiola even postponed surgery to make it to the event.
“So, I was in the hospital, and I have had 2 surgeries since Christmas. Then last week the doctor wanted to have surgery Friday but then I asked if I could have it on Monday, so I could see Cher tonight. And so, now I have surgery scheduled Monday,” said Cocchiola.
When asked why this concert was so important she said this.
“Because I have been through Hell and back, and Cher makes me happy, and music helps me get through all kinds of hard times,” she said.
