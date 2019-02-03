Super Bowl Sunday is a big win for Coast pizza shops

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - There’s a clear winner on Super Bowl Sunday, and it has nothing to do with the Patriots or the Rams. It’s the food industry.
Americans eat a lot during the big game. Many Coast restaurants were slammed with orders on Sunday, and no one was more prepared to make some dough than pizza shops.
“Super Bowl Sunday is one of our biggest days, not throughout the day, but mainly the hour, hour and a half right before the game. So it’s like doing a whole day’s or a day and half business in two hours," said Jason Khan, manager of the Biloxi Domino’s.
Khan said hundreds of orders come in during that time, but the Biloxi Domino’s has a game plan.
“We put somebody in position to put the time delays in the exact timed order that we need them to drop, and then we post the boxes, get ready for them, communicate with the make line and staff and keep going. Keeping up," Khan said.
It’s a big day for the entire chain, which just claimed the title of the largest pizza company in the world. Domino’s says overall they’ll sell 40 percent more pizza Super Bowl Sunday than on a normal Sunday.
Just take a look at the numbers. The company anticipates selling more than 2 million pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday, but that’s not actually their biggest seller. They anticipate selling more than 4 million chicken wings. That should come as no surprise considering the National Chicken Council estimates that Americans will eat more than 1.3 billion chicken wings during this year’s Super Bowl.
“We sell more chicken wings on this day than any other day of the year. I guess pizza and football and you know, beverages really go hand in hand," Khan said.
So regardless of which team hoists the Lombardi trophy at the end of the big game, pizza shops are already celebrating the night as a winning touchdown.
Khan also said that Super Bowl Sunday actually isn’t their biggest day. He said because of the store’s prime location right next to Keesler Air Force Base, some of their busiest days are actually on holidays when military families have the day off.
