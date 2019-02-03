Prep Roundup: MHSAA Soccer Playoffs - Second Round

Gulfport hosted the girls and boys games against Oak Grove as the fans in attendance were in for a treat for what was in store. The Lady Admirals and Warriors traded goals in the first half of play until Gulfport buckled down in the second half - on both sides of the ball - to go on to win 4-2. The boys - who were down 3-1 to Oak Grove at halftime - came alive in the second half to tie the game up in regulation before winning it in overtime 4-3.