Prep Roundup: MHSAA Soccer Playoffs - Second Round

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The MHSAA soccer playoffs continued Saturday as ten coast teams were in action for the second round, but all of them were vying for a chance to advance to next week’s South State championships.
Gulfport hosted the girls and boys games against Oak Grove as the fans in attendance were in for a treat for what was in store. The Lady Admirals and Warriors traded goals in the first half of play until Gulfport buckled down in the second half - on both sides of the ball - to go on to win 4-2. The boys - who were down 3-1 to Oak Grove at halftime - came alive in the second half to tie the game up in regulation before winning it in overtime 4-3.
Over in Ocean Springs, the lady and guy Greyhounds hosted the Brandon Bulldogs for their second round matchup. The ladies were tied at one apiece after extra time, so the game was decided on penalty kicks in which the lady Greyhounds came out victorious, winning 2-1. Of the doubleheaders, the Ocean Springs boys were the only ones able to keep their opponent from scoring as the Greyhounds win 2-0 in regulation.
Heading into next week, Gulfport will host Ocean Springs for the South State title Tuesday February 5th, 2019.
Other South State second round scores are listed below:
GIRLS: Florence 1/Vancleave 0
Bay St. Louis 2/Poplarville 0
West Jones 3/West Harrison 1
BOYS: St. Stanislaus 3/East Central 1
St. Patrick 5/Forest 1
West Harrison 4/Laurel 0
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.